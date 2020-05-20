A Court In Singapore Just Handed Down A Death Penalty Through Zoom

Advertising

We’ve seen how video conferencing apps are gaining quite a bit of steam these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many people to work and study from home. Meetings and classes are now being held through platforms such as Zoom, and over in Singapore, it seems that the courts have handed down what appears to be the world’s first death sentence through the app.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Singapore’s laws, the country basically has a zero tolerance policy regarding illegal drug use, especially trafficking. The case involved a Malaysian man who back in 2011, trafficked 28.5kg of heroin to Singapore before returning to Malaysia. He was later extradited in 2016 where he was found guilty, and just last Friday, the court sentenced him to death via a Zoom call with the High Court officials, the man in question, and his legal team.

While some might find it a bit callous to sentence a man to die via a Zoom call, a spokesperson for the Singapore Supreme Court said, “In line with measures to minimise the further spread of the COVID-19, the courts have been conducting hearings, including hearings on criminal matters remotely.”

It is also interesting to see the courts use Zoom, especially since back in April, the Singapore government had actually banned teachers from using Zoom after a series of “Zoombombings” which saw video conferences being interrupted by random strangers who shared obscene images.

Filed in . Read more about Legal and Zoom. Source: cnet