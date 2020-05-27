Skullcandy’s Latest Wireless Earbuds Comes With Tile Tracking Integration

Tile’s trackers are useful if you’re looking to locate misplaced items like keys, bags, and so on. However, in recent years, we’re starting to see more products get integrated with Tile’s trackers, meaning that you won’t need an external Tile tracker in order to keep track of them in the event you’ve misplaced it.

Skullcandy’s latest pair of wireless earbuds will be taking advantage of the technology as the company could very well be the first to integrate Tile’s tech into this form factor. Tracking the earbuds will be pretty straightforward where you can use your phone and the accompanying app to try and locate them. However, there will be an added benefit in which the earbuds can also enlist the help of other nearby Tile trackers to boost its search capabilities.

To be fair, wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods do come with their own tracking features, but by using Tile, it does make the tech more available to other brands who might be interested in doing something similar of their own. Also, we should note that this is not the first time we’re seeing Tile and Skullcandy work together.

In 2018, Skullcandy unveiled its Venue headphones that come with Tile tracking capabilities, and we’ve also seen Tile work with Bose to offer up similar features, but this would be a first as far as wireless earbuds are concerned. Skullcandy’s new wireless earbuds are priced starting at $60 and are available from the company’s website.

Filed in . Read more about Headphones, Skullcandy and Tile. Source: engadget