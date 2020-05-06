Microsoft Surface Go 2 And Surface Book 3 Announced

If you’re in the market for a new tablet or laptop, then you might be interested to learn that Microsoft has recently announced that its Surface Go and Surface Book devices have been refreshed, where the company has officially taken the wraps off both the Surface Go 2 and the Surface Book 3.

Starting with the Surface Go 2, this is a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard accessory. This makes it ideal for those who want a tablet experience, but also want to be more productive by typing on a physical keyboard instead of a virtual one. The Surface Go 2 will now offer users a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life, and according to Microsoft, boasts 64% faster performance compared to its predecessor.

Microsoft is also hoping that users will be able to use it with online meeting platforms like Microsoft Teams, thanks to the addition to Studio Mics which brings dual microphones and the ability to clear up the background noise and boost clarity.

As for the Surface Book 3, this is more geared towards users who want a slightly more traditional laptop setup. The Surface Book 3 will continue to be offered in either 13-inch or 15-inch variants, use of Intel’s 10th-gen processors, and also the choice of either NVIDIA or AMD GPUs if you need that extra boost in graphics performance.

The laptops will now support up to 32GB of RAM and according to Microsoft, will offer a 50% increase in performance over the Surface Book 2 and will also come with improved battery life of up to 17.5 hours.

The Surface Go 2 is priced starting at $399 and will be available for purchase May 12, while the Surface Pro 3 will retail starting at $1,599 and will be available on May 21.

