Epic Shows Off Unreal Engine 5 Running On The PS5

These days, our video games are starting to look more realistic than ever, thanks to the advancements made in technology that has allowed game developers to push the envelope further. Now in a demo video shared on YouTube by the folks at Epic Games, they have shown off what Unreal Engine 5 looks like while running on Sony’s PS5.

It should be noted that this is a demo and has been created specifically to show what the engine is capable off and all of its features, but whether or not other developers who choose to use the engine will push it to its max remains to be seen, but at the very least we know what it is capable of achieving.

Right off the bat, what is pretty obvious are the lighting techniques and technology that is used in Unreal Engine 5, where it is incredibly dynamic and also realistic. Dubbed Lumen, this is a new global illumination tool that is dynamic and adaptable, where it can change things like the sun’s angle based on different times in the day, turning on a flashlight, or having indirect light adapt accordingly like when a hole is blown in the ceiling, and so on.

The company is also expected to slightly modify its approach with Unreal Engine 5 in terms of revenue. With previous releases, Epic would allow developers to use Unreal Engine for free but will claim 5% from sales generated by the game after the first $3,000. However, with Unreal Engine 5, the company has increased that cap and will allow developers to keep all royalties for the first $1 million in sales generated, and then take a 5% cut after that.

