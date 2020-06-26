An AI Robot Has Just Been Cast As A Lead In A $70 Million Sci-Fi Film

Advertising

Unlike human beings, robots generally do not display emotions because they can’t feel them. As such, you would think that there are certain jobs that simply cannot be replaced by robots, such as acting jobs, but think again. Over in Hollywood, it seems that an AI robot has been cast in the lead role in an upcoming sci-fi flick.

This movie will be backed by Bondit Capital Media, Happy Moon Productions, and Ten Ten Global Media, all of whom will be contributing to the $70 million budget that it would take to produce this movie, which has been simply titled, “b”. While it’s not the first time that an actual robot has been cast in a movie, it will be the first time that an AI-based robot has been cast in the lead role.

The robot, named Erica, was created by Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa who taught the robot how to act by applying the principles of method acting to its AI.

According to one of the movie’s creators, Sam Khoze, “In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

The movie’s story is based on a scientist who has discovered the dangers of a program he created to perfect human DNA, while helping the AI woman he created to escape. It will be interesting to see how this movie fares and how convincing Erica will be in the role. Parts of the movie were shot back in 2019, and the rest of it is expected to take place in Europe in June 2021.

Source: hollywoodreporter