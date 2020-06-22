AirPods 3 Expected In First Half Of 2021 With AirPods Pro Design

Many have been wondering when Apple might refresh its AirPods earphones. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, his latest report claims that the third-gen AirPods will only be launching in the first half of 2021. This is pretty much in line with Kuo’s earlier report that claimed that the AirPods 3 will only come in 2021.

Advertising

However, what’s interesting about Kuo’s latest report is that he claims that Apple will apparently be adopting a new design for the AirPods 3. Kuo claims that the third-gen AirPod will sport a similar design to the AirPods Pro, and assuming it is true, then this is without doubt great news for fans of the AirPods.

While the AirPods have been pretty popular, one of the main criticisms about the earphones is that they don’t exactly have a very tight fit. Some users have no issues with them, while others do. However, the AirPods Pro sports an in-ear design that will fit more snug, and with the AirPods 3 reportedly featuring a similar design, it could solve some of the problems some users might have had.

As for features, Kuo does not mention what kind of changes we can expect, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there were no major changes apart from the design. After all, by keeping it as a basic pair of wireless headphones, it would encourage customers to purchase the AirPods Pro if they wanted better sound quality as well as noise cancellation.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones. Source: 9to5mac