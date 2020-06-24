Apple Seems To Be Giving Away One Extra Free Month Of Trials To Apple Arcade

Advertising

Apple Arcade, for those who are unfamiliar, is a subscription service in which for $4.99 a month, subscribers will have access to a bunch of premium and exclusive games. We’re not sure how many games one can truly play at a time, and as such, Apple is offering a one month free trial for new customers.

However, it seems that the company could be extending that trial. According to emails that Apple is sending out to some former subscribers, it looks like the company is apparently offering gamers a second free month of trials. According to the email, “We’re always adding new games and updates to the Arcade tab, so you’re sure to find plenty to love. Come see all the new additions with another free month.”

At this point, it is unclear how customers may qualify for a second free month. Presumably it is aimed at customers who aren’t already subscribed, but we’re not sure if you would have needed to subscribe and cancel your subscription in order to qualify. For example, Cult of Mac’s Ian Fuchs received the offer after having paid for one month before cancelling his subscription, so it could be a way for Apple to draw customers back into paying for it.

In a way, it is actually a rather fitting promotion for Apple Arcade. There are many games that encourage gamers to keep playing by offering them daily login rewards. Some games will also offer gamers huge rewards if they stop playing for an extended period of time as a way to incentivize them, so like we said, this promotion seems rather appropriate for a gaming service.

