YouTube’s 24-Hour Views Record Broken By Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’

Several years ago, Psy’s “Gangnam Style” K-pop song broke several YouTube records when it was released. Fast forward to today, it seems that many new K-pop releases have also been beating various YouTube records, like when K-pop group BTS managed to reach 74.6 million views within the first 24-hours of releasing “Boy With Luv”.

However, it seems that BTS’ record has since been broken by none other than Blackpink, another K-pop group which managed to achieve 82.4 million views in the first 24-hours of the release of their latest single, “How You Like That”. What’s interesting is that prior to BTS wearing the crown, Blackpink actually held the title with their “Kill This Love” which amassed 56.7 million views in the first 24-hours.

Blackpink is one of the hottest K-pop groups around and many of their fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of their latest single. As expected, with a group this big, they have their fair share of detractors as well where the video actually has 531,000 dislikes, which is overshadowed by the 10 million or so likes.

At this time of writing, the group’s latest single has over 130 million views and we expect that it will only continue to climb. As it stands, Blackpink’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” song has the most views amongst their other releases, clocking in at 1.2 billion.

