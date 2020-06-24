Facebook Launches Forecast, An App That Asks Users To Make Predictions About World Events

Facebook already knows a lot about what you do based on your likes. It also knows what you say based on the comments you’ve made on posts, but now it seems that Facebook also wants to know how you think. The company has recently announced the launch of a new test app called Forecast.

Advertising

As the name suggests, this is an app based around predictions, where Facebook users will be able to ask questions of other users, as well as participate in answering questions themselves. According to Facebook, “People are increasingly searching for information to help them understand what the world might look like tomorrow, next month, and beyond. We believe that a community built around predictions is not only a good way to surface crowdsourced wisdom, but may also help to encourage healthier online conversations across a broad range of topics.”

Given that the app is still in testing, it will be limited to users in the US and Canada for now. Also, the topics will be currently focused on COVID-19 in which users will be able to participate in making predictions on the pandemic, such as whether they anticipate seeing a rise in cases, when beaches will reopen, how future events will be held (virtually or in-person), and so on.

We’re not sure quite sure what Facebook’s intentions are with the Forecast app, but if you’re interested in checking it out, it is currently available on iOS through the App Store.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Facebook and iOS. Source: npe.fb