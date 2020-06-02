Hublot Unveils Its New Big Bang e Smartwatch

In the early days of the smartwatch, many luxury watchmakers were skeptical and almost dismissive of the idea, but many have since fallen silent after seeing the success of wearables like the Apple Watch, some have even gotten in on the action, like Hublot who has taken the wraps off their latest smartwatch, the Big Bang e.

If you’re familiar with luxury watches, then the Big Bang series from Hublot is probably one that you might have heard of, seen, or maybe even own. The Big Bang e in terms of its design doesn’t stray too far from the regular Big Bang watches, with the main difference being that it is now “smarter”.

Powered by Google’s Wear OS platform, the Big Bang e will sport a display protected by a sapphire crystal cover. It also comes with a physical rotary crown to control various aspects of the smartwatch, support for Google Pay, Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store for various smartwatch-related apps.

The watch will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset and come with 3GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a rather disappointingly-small 300mAh battery which should give you about a day’s use. Given Hublot’s branding, the Big Bang e will not come cheap and is priced at $5,200.

