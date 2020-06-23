iOS 14 Finally Allows Users To Set Default Apps For Browsers And Emails

One of the limitations to iOS is that due to Apple’s policies, a lot of default actions will resort to using native apps. For example whenever a website is opened from a link, it will default to Safari. Emails are the same too where it will use the default Mail app. This means for those who use other browsers or email apps, it can be rather inconvenient.

However, the good news is that with iOS 14, Apple will finally be giving users the ability to choose their default email and browser apps. So if you prefer using Gmail to send emails or Firefox to browse the web, you will be able to choose those as the default apps and they will open when you want to send an email or a website.

This feature was actually not mentioned by Apple during their WWDC 2020 conference, but as pointed out by The Verge, it was spotted on the iOS 14 preview page where it notes that users can “set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message”.

Apple has since confirmed that this is accurate, although the company also points out that developers will need to update their apps in order to take advantage of the feature, so it’s not as if apps will automatically be able to become the default app.

