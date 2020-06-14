Alleged iPhone 12 Molds Leaked, Shows Off ‘Pro’ Like Design

According to the rumors, this year’s iPhones are expected to undergo a somewhat significant redesign. They are expected to feature a design with flat edges along the sides of the phone, a throwback to devices like the iPhone 4/4S/5/5s, as well as the iPad Pro. Now thanks to recently leaked photos of the molds, it looks like it could be true.

The images of the alleged iPhone 12 mold were shared on Twitter by @Jin_Store which depicts four different iPhone models. This is in line with what we have been hearing about the iPhone 12, where it could be offered in four different varieties. The base model is said to be the smallest of the bunch with a possible 5.8-inch display, followed by two models with 6.1-inch displays, and then a top-of-the-line model that comes with a 6.7-inch display.

It’s hard to gauge how big the displays are based on these photos, but it does seem to confirm that there will be four models and that they will all sport a new design in-line with the rumors we have been hearing. However, despite there being rumors of a potentially smaller notch, the photos we’re seeing don’t seem to corroborate those claims, with the size of the notch looking similar to previous releases.

Take it with a grain of salt for now, but with the iPhone 12 only expected to be launched in the later part of the year, possibly around October, we still have a bit of waiting to do before we can get more details.

