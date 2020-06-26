iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Sport 120Hz Displays

Apple is rumored to be launching four iPhone 12 models in the coming months. They will, of course, have to be different from each other with their own unique selling points, like the base model being rumored to come in at a price of $549, but what about the higher-end iPhone 12 models?

According to a tweet by Ice Universe, one of the selling points would be its display, where the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are rumored to sport displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As the smartphone market is starting to mature, we’re seeing companies come up with various ways to keep their devices interesting and exciting, and display refresh rates is one of them.

This is actually not the first time we’re hearing rumors about a 120Hz display coming to the iPhone 12, but previously it was unclear if this would be available across the board, or if it will be limited to certain models. We can’t say that we’re too surprised that it would be limited to the Pro models, given that this is the approach that Apple has taken with the iPad as well.

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

That being said, 120Hz displays have actually been around for a few years now, but their adoption has started to gain more steam in the past year or so. Whether or not these rumors will pan out remains to be seen, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

