4G iPhone 12 Could Be Priced Starting At $549

Apple will be launching several new iPhones later this year, if the rumors are to be believed. Unlike last year where they launched three models, this year could see the launch of four models. There will be a base model, followed by higher-end models. While 5G has been rumored for a while, it is not expected to be available across the entire lineup.

The lowest-end iPhone 12 is still expected to continue to use 4G, and if you’re a little miffed by that, then hopefully its price will convince you otherwise. According to a tweet by @omegaleaks, they are claiming that the 4G iPhone 12 will be relatively affordable. The tweet claims that the 4G model will be priced at $549, making it the cheapest iPhone in the rumored lineup.

The base iPhone 12 is also expected to continue using an LCD screen, but if that’s not an issue for you, $549 is a very attractive price point. This is especially when you take into consideration that it will still be powered by the same A14 chipset found in the other models, meaning that apart from the lack of 5G and the LCD screen, it should still offer up a similar performance for nearly half the price of the higher-end models.

Apple has actually been seeing a fair bit of success with its cheaper iPhones, like the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. With a potentially cheaper price, the base iPhone 12 has a chance of being a hit, but until this can be verified, take it with a grain of salt for now.

