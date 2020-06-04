Alleged iPhone 13 Prototype Reveals No Notch Display With A USB-C Port

Apple’s iPhone 12 has yet to be officially revealed, but it seems that the rumor mill is working extra hard because in a series of photos shared by Macotakara, they have revealed what is allegedly 3D printed mockups that are supposedly based on the iPhone 13 prototype which will be launching in 2021.

Advertising

According to these mockups, it seems that the iPhone 13 is expected to ditch the notch in the display for good. Presumably, this means that we can look forward to an in-display front-facing camera, something that other handset makers have been struggling to achieve. Also, what’s interesting about this design is that it seems to come with a USB-C port.

This seems to contradict earlier rumors which claims that Apple could actually be skipping USB-C in favor of a completely portless design. Many had rightfully assumed that the iPhones could eventually switch from Lightning to USB-C. After all, Apple had done just that with the iPad Pro, so why not the iPhone, right?

Plus, Apple’s MacBook laptops all come with USB-C ports, so it would make sense that they would adopt the standard as well. That being said, while these mockups do contradict earlier rumors, it should be noted that these are supposed to be prototypes. This means that it is possible that the iPhone 13 could very well be portless, and that Apple could have simply toyed with the idea of an iPhone with a USB-C port.

Needless to say that you should take this with a grain of salt for now, but what do you think? Should Apple use USB-C or should they go completely portless?

Filed in . Read more about iPhone.