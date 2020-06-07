iPhone Supplier Hints At Possible Q4 Launch For The iPhone 12

Apple typically announces its new iPhones in September. This has been the way for the past few years, but this time around, we are hearing rumors that the iPhone 12 could actually be delayed slightly. So far, the reports of a delay have mostly been rumors, but now it seems that they could be true.

This is because the delay was hinted at by one of Apple’s major suppliers, Broadcom. According to a report from Bloomberg, Broadcom’s CEO Hock Tan revealed that there could be a “major product cycle delay” from a “large North American mobile phone” customer. This was revealed during the company’s earnings conference calls last week.

While Tan does not explicitly name Apple, which they are probably contractually not allowed to do, Bloomberg points out that Tan usually refers to Apple in this manner, plus Apple is a well-known customer of Broadcom, so it probably isn’t that hard to put two and two together. As a result of this delay, Broadcom is also expecting that its bump in wireless revenue will also be delayed by an additional quarter.

It is unclear when exactly in Q4 the iPhone 12 will be launching, but we have been hearing reports that it might be delayed to either October or November. The potential reasons for the delay are varied, with some suggesting that it could be due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused Apple’s supply chain to shut down.

Other reasons include that with the current economy, Apple is worried that there could be a decrease in demand for new iPhones, and they are delaying it in hopes that things could get better later.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: 9to5mac