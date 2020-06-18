LiDAR Sensor Might Be Exclusive To The High-End iPhone 12

When Apple launched the iPad Pro earlier this year, for the most part the internals remained the same. One of the main changes was the inclusion of a LiDAR sensor, which set of a new series of rumors claiming that Apple could also be looking to introduce LiDAR to its 2020 iPhone lineup as well.

It turns out the rumors could be semi-true, however, it seems that it might only be available to the top-of-the-line model. This is according to a tweet by EverythingApplePro in which he claims that only the 6.7-inch iPhone might come with a LiDAR sensor, and that the other models will not be packing the tech.

In addition to the LiDAR sensor, the tweet alleges that Apple might be keeping the notch the same size as the previous models, so don’t expect the notch to be shrinking anytime soon. This seems to corroborate a previous report in which leaked iPhone 12 molds revealed that the notch on the 2020 models could remain the same.

Notch stays, 4 massive camera lens layout is not happening, only 6.7-in gets LiDAR. — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

Apple is rumored to be launching at least four iPhone 12 models this year. The base model is said to sport a 5.8-inch display, and there will also be two 6.1-inch models, and the top-of-the-line model will come with a 6.7-inch screen. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but we should have more details in the coming months.

