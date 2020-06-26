NASA Created A Necklace That Reminds Wearers Not To Touch Their Face

One of the common pieces of advice that is being given out now in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is that you should always, always wash your hands with soap and water, and that you should avoid touching your face as much as possible. This is because as we go about our hands touch all kinds of objects which may or may not contain traces of the virus.

Advertising

By touching our faces, we then open ourselves up to the potential of being infected. However, touching our faces is a habit that many of us do without thinking about it, and to help with that, the folks at NASA have created a necklace that will remind the wearer not to touch their face through the use of vibrations and a 12-inch range proximity sensor.

This means that when you move your hands to your face, the vibration in the necklace will serve as a warning, with the vibrations getting more intense as your hands move closer to your face. According to NASA, “The objective of Pulse is to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which can be transmitted if an individual touches an infected surface with their hand and then touches either their eyes, nose or mouth.”

The best part is that this design has been made open source with readily-available components, so if you have access to a 3D printer, you can easily make one for yourself by heading on over to NASA’s website for the details.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Health, NASA and Wearable Tech. Source: cnet