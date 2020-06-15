Redesigned iMac Icon Discovered In iOS 14 Build

We have been hearing rumors that after years of sticking to the same design, Apple could finally be ready to take the wraps off a brand new iMac. The new iMac’s design is said to borrow some design elements from the iPad Pro, meaning that we could be looking at more uniform and thinner bezels.

Advertising

Now thanks to a report from iFinder, it seems that within a leaked build of iOS 14, it has been discovered that Apple has redesigned the icon for the iMac. As you can see in the images embedded in the tweet below, we’re looking at a brand new computer that looks very different from the current iMac’s design, where the bezels surrounding the computer are now more uniform in design.

However, this icon seems to have rather fat/thick bezels which goes against the previous rumors, but it is possible that this could simply be due to the design of the icon itself and might not necessarily represent how the new iMac could look like in real-life. Obviously this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but it is as close to official as we are going to get.

В коде IOS 14 было найдено схематичное изображение нового поколения iMac. И как по мне это выглядит фантастично))) (Рендер iMac мой) pic.twitter.com/wGfB273GMe — iFinder  (@iFinder_rus) June 14, 2020

Apple will be hosting an online-only WWDC 2020 event later next week, so be sure to check back with us then if you’d like all the official details.

Filed in . Read more about iMac, iOS and Ios 14.