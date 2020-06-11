More Evidence That An iMac Refresh Will Be Revealed At WWDC 2020

Looking to pick up a new iMac? If you are, then you might want to hold off for a couple of weeks. This is because according to recent rumors, Apple is expected to unveil a refreshed iMac at WWDC 2020, where it has also been rumored that it could be undergoing a redesign with inspiration drawn from the iPad Pro.

Advertising

Of course these are just rumors for now, but it appears that those rumors could be gaining traction because according to a report from MySmartPrice, they have discovered that Apple has registered for a bunch of new devices over at the EEC where one of the registered models is that of a Mac computer.

This lends some credence to the earlier rumors, which was also bolstered by a recent report that revealed that the Apple Store seems to be running low on stock on the 27-inch iMac, hinting that a refresh could be in the cards which is why Apple is holding off on restocking them at the moment.

That being said, these registrations don’t really tell us what we might be able to expect from the new iMac. We have heard that in addition to the new design, the refreshed iMac is also said to sport a new T2 controller chip, the use of AMD’s Navi GPU, and it could also see Apple ditch the Fusion Drive option once and for all, presumably in favor of going full SSD.

Filed in . Read more about iMac, Wwdc and Wwdc 2020. Source: mysmartprice