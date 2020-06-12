New iMac, Larger iPad Air And iPad Mini To Launch In Second Half Of 2020

According to the latest rumors, it has been suggested that Apple could announce a newly redesigned iMac at WWDC 2020. It turns out that Apple could potentially announce more than that, at least that’s according to a report from DigiTimes (paywall) which claims that Apple could launch a bunch of new products in the second half of 2020.

The report does not mention if these new products will be announced at the event, but presumably it would if their launch plans for the second half of the year are true. This includes the rumored newly redesigned iMac, along with a couple of new iPads, such as a larger 10.8-inch iPad Air (the current model has a 10.5-inch display), and also a larger iPad mini.

The larger iPad mini could be particularly interesting as it could potentially see Apple bump the display up to 8 or 9-inches, although we have to wonder at that size, could it really be considered a “mini” anymore? Hopefully Apple will somehow manage to keep the form factor while shrinking down the bezels, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In any case, DigiTimes has a spotty track record when it comes to Apple-related rumors, although parts of their report was previously mentioned by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, so there could be some truth there. However, it should probably be said that you should take this with a grain of salt, but check back with us in the coming weeks for more details.

