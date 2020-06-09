Redesigned iMacs Inspired By The iPad Pro Expected At WWDC 2020

Apple’s iMac was last updated more than a year ago, which means that it is most definitely due for an update. In fact, we have heard the rumors that suggested that Apple could actually be planning to introduce a new design for the iMac this year, and now it looks like we could be seeing that design much sooner than expected.

It was initially suggested that it could arrive later in the year, but now according to a tweet by Sonny Dickson, who has in the past been pretty accurate with his claims and leaks, it seems that come WWDC 2020, Apple will be unveiling a brand new design for the iMac. According to Dickson, this new design is said to be inspired by the iPad Pro.

Apparently this means way slimmer bezels compared to the current iMac, whose bezels are massive in case you haven’t noticed, along with a T2 chip, and AMD’s Navi GPUs. Dickson also claims that Apple will be doing away with the Fusion Drive options for good, suggesting that Apple will offer pure SSD only.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

Apple has kept the design of the iMac for quite a while now and given how the company has been slowly shrinking the bezels of its devices like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhone, we suppose this shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt, but with WWDC 2020 taking place in the next couple of weeks, hopefully we’ll have the official details soon.

