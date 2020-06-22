Nintendo Could Be Looking To Scale Back On Their Mobile Development Efforts

Advertising

For the longest time ever, Nintendo had refused to get on board with mobile gaming. The company later had a change of heart where they eventually started to release mobile games, some with great success. However, the company could be changing their minds yet again, at least according to a report from Bloomberg.

According to the report, it alleges that Nintendo is apparently looking to scale back on their mobile development efforts. While the company isn’t quitting mobile completely, it seems that the company’s success with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch has reaffirmed what they had previously thought, which was that console gaming is where it’s at.

This alleged decision shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in May, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa had already hinted of the company’s mobile plans, where he was quoted as saying, “We are not necessarily looking to continue releasing many new applications for the mobile market.”

To be fair, Nintendo’s mobile games have been hits and misses. Strong franchises that involved Mario did not do as well as the company would have liked, while other games like Fire Emblem Heroes seemed to fare better, so like we said, it has been a mixed bag of success. Nintendo isn’t pulling out completely, but if you were hoping to see more games arrive for your smartphone, you might be a bit disappointed moving forwards.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Nintendo and Nintendo Switch. Source: bloomberg