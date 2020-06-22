Safari In iOS 14 Could Come With Voice Search, Built-In Translation

Safari is the default browser bundled with iOS. While it works great and can sync across devices like the iPhone and iPad and Mac computers, it does not necessarily mean that it is good. In fact, there are several features from other browsers such as Chrome that we would love to see in Safari.

The good news is that come WWDC 2020 where Apple will most likely announce iOS 14, it seems that there are a bunch of new features coming to Safari that might be of interest to some of you. According to a tweet by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it seems that we can look forward to features like built-in translation as well as voice search, both of which are features available in Chrome.

While using your voice to audibly transcribe your search query has always been available, it’s just not quite the same, so this is something that could be interesting. However, given that Siri is exactly winning the digital assistant of the year award, we wonder how it might hold up against Chrome.

There’s the new iCloud Keychain stuff, translation integration, voice search, improved tabs, guest mode etc. in development — but who knows if that’s coming this week. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 21, 2020

Gurman also notes that while these might be features coming to Safari, he also cautions that there is a chance Apple might not announce them. This doesn’t mean that they won’t make the cut, but rather Apple might choose to focus on other features instead. Either way, WWDC 2020 kicks off in the next few hours, so check back with us then for more updates.

