Sony’s Upcoming WH1000XM4 Headphones Detailed In Early Walmart Listing

It has been rumored that Sony could be working on a new pair of over-ear headphones in the form of the WH1000XM4. For those who are unfamiliar, this would be the successor to the company’s WH1000XM3 headphones, which are possibly one of the most highly-rated noise-cancelling headphones around at the moment.

It is unclear when the headphones will be launched, but it seems that it could be launching soon. This is because according to a report from Laptop Mag, it seems that someone at Walmart might have gotten ahead of themselves by listing the product ahead of its official announcement, revealing some of the specs and features of the headphones in the process.

For the most part, the WH1000XM4 will carry-over similar features of its predecessors, with one notable change in a feature called “Precise Voice Pickup”. As Laptop Mag notes, one of the shortcomings of its predecessor was that it wasn’t particularly great for voice calls, but this new feature could change that as it promises better voice call quality.

Apart from that, other features of the headphones includes multipoint connectivity which allows users to connect the headphones to multiple devices at once and easily switch between them. The headphones will also be using the LDAC audio codec that is enhanced with “Edge-AI”, and a battery life of around 30 hours.

Source: laptopmag