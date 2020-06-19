Tesla Launches New Cheaper, More Efficient Solar Panels

Solar panel installations don’t necessarily come cheap, but the idea is that because they’re designed to potentially save you money on your electricity bills, it will eventually help offset the initial costs. For those who are looking to hop on board the solar bandwagon, then Tesla’s solar panels might be of interest to you.

This is because according to a report from Eletrek, it appears that Tesla has recently launched a new range of solar panels where the prices of these solar panels are now 20% cheaper than the previous model, and they are also more efficient where their power output has also been increased by 10%.

When you take into consideration federal discounts and the various incentives that are associated with solar installations, you could end up saving more money. Tesla isn’t new to the solar game as previously, the company had launched its solar roof tiles designed to help homeowners better blend their solar installations with the design of their home.

By lowering the price of these solar panels, it would make Tesla a much more competitive force in the solar panel market. If you are interested in checking out Tesla’s newer and cheaper solar panels, then head on over to its website for the details.

