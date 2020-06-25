This Is How Fast A Tesla Roadster Equipped With SpaceX Thrusters Looks Like

Ever wondered how fast a car could potentially go if it had rocket thrusters installed on them? We’re not sure how safe it would be, but thanks to @Pslavi on Twitter, he has put together a concept video that uses a bit of video editing to imagine how fast a Tesla Roadster could go (and what it looks like) if it had SpaceX thrusters fitted onto it.

According to @Pslavi, if SpaceX thrusters were to be fitted onto a Tesla Roadster, it would be capable of going from 0 to 60 in 1.1 seconds, which is pretty insane. He also claims that a computer was used to work out the physics and visualized it in an animation, so it’s not as if he simply threw this together based on estimates.

We have to say it looks pretty damn fast, much faster compared to what the car can actually do. For those looking for a bit of context, Tesla had previously revealed that the Roadster would be capable of going from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds, and while a theoretical difference of 0.8 seconds doesn’t seem that much, it does when you’re comparing the speed of cars.

This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 – 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualised in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E — ıʞsʌodoԀ ǝʌɐlS (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk had also revealed that there are plan to offer a “SpaceX Package” for Roadster customers, where it would use cold thrusters to help boost performance, so the video above should give you a good idea of what you might be able to expect if you were to purchase that package for your Roadster.

