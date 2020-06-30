YouTube TV Sees A Price Hike, Will Now Cost $65 A Month

Advertising

When YouTube TV first launched back in 2017 , the company announced that a subscription would cost customers $35 a month. However, fast forward about 3 years later, YouTube has instituted yet another price hike where the monthly cost of a subscription to the service will now cost $65.

This amounts to nearly double the original cost of the service in which YouTube attempts to justify its price hike by touting all the new content that they’ve added since then, along with other features that other streaming services do not offer. “We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members.”

“That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV. YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams. It’s all included in the base cost of YouTube TV, with no contract and no hidden fees.”

With this price increase, it effectively makes YouTube TV one of the most expensive streaming options around right now. Other similar competing services such as Hulu’s Live TV is priced at around $50, while AT&T’s Now Plus is priced at $45 or so.

