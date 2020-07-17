17-Year Old Arrested Over Twitter Hacks

Advertising

A couple of weeks ago, several high profile Twitter accounts were compromised in which they were taken over and then used to post a bitcoin scam. Given that these were very public profiles which included the likes of Apple, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and so on, it managed to gain quite a bit of traction with some Twitter users falling for it.

It was suggested that this could have been an internal job where a Twitter employee could have given the hacker(s) access to internal Twitter tools, which allowed these accounts to be quickly and easily accessed. That being said, it looks like things are finally wrapping up as a 17-year old teen from Tampa, Florida, has since been arrested and has also been accused of masterminding the whole attack.

In a statement made to WFLA, State Attorney Andrew Warren said, “I want to congratulate our federal law enforcement partners – the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, the FBI, the IRS, and the Secret Service – as well as the Florida Department of Law enforcement. They worked quickly to investigate and identify the perpetrator of a sophisticated and extensive fraud.”

Twitter has also since reassured users that despite these accounts having been taken over that no passwords were compromised as a result, although it seems that the direct message inbox of at least 36 accounts were also accessed during the attack.

