Twitter Claims No Passwords Were Stolen During Hack

Recently, several high profile accounts on Twitter were hacked and were taken over to advertise a bitcoin scam. Some of the accounts that were affected included accounts from Uber, Apple, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and so on. However, the good news is that if you were worried that this hack could have compromised your passwords, Twitter is claiming that is not the case.

Advertising

In a tweet by the company, they are claiming that they have not found any evidence to suggest that the attackers accessed any passwords. As a result, they believe that resetting your password and picking a new one isn’t necessary, although we suppose if you do want to change your passwords anyway, it might actually be a good idea, especially since some do recommend that you update your passwords from time to time.

The reason as to why Twitter doesn’t believe that passwords were compromised, it is because a report from Motherboard had previously suggested that the attacks could have been an inside job. This means that the attacker got in through using Twitter’s own tools as opposed to figuring out the passwords to these accounts, which is why your passwords could potentially still be safe.

We have no evidence that attackers accessed passwords. Currently, we don’t believe resetting your password is necessary. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

However, like we said, if you’d rather be on the safe side, you can go ahead and reset it anyway. You can check out our guides on how to choose a strong password and how to use a password manager to better protect your online accounts.

Filed in . Read more about Hack, Security and Twitter.