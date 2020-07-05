Alleged 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Display Panels Leaked

There seems to be mounting evidence to suggest that Apple could be working on a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12. Save for the iPhone SE, Apple hasn’t really made that small of an iPhone in years so it is actually interesting to see the company return to a smaller form factor, and now thanks to a leak, it looks like those rumors could be true.

The leak comes in the form of display panels that were posted onto Slashleaks. The post has since been taken down although we’re not sure why. Either it is because the images were proven to be fake or inaccurate, or someone decided that this was a photo that they weren’t supposed to share online.

However, given that this is the age of the internet, it’s safe to say that nothing ever truly gets deleted. It’s a bit hard to tell how big these screens are, but the general consensus is that they are smaller than the displays we’ve been seeing from Apple. The good news though, is that if these leaks are true, is that it could be another affordable smartphone from the Cupertino company.

iPhone prices have been getting a bit out of hand, but Apple seems to be dealing with that by creating more affordable alternatives. The company has seen great success with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue that streak with a smaller iPhone 12.

