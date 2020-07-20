Apple ‘Ready To Ship’ Some New Products

While we know that Apple is most likely working on new laptops and computers, we have also heard rumors that the company is working on new accessories. When exactly they will launch is anyone’s guess, but according to prolific leakster @L0vetodream, apparently Apple is “ready” to start shipping some of them.

The tweet does not explicitly mention which products we might be able to look forward to, but according to the past rumors, Apple is said to be working on accessories like the AirTags, the company’s answer to Tile’s Bluetooth trackers. There have also been rumors that Apple could also be working on new AirPods which could be another potential candidate of a new product that might be launching soon.

Given that Apple does not have any other major events lined up anytime soon, save for the iPhone 12 announcement that could take place in September/October, we’re probably not necessarily looking at anything too groundbreaking like the company’s new Apple silicon-based Mac computers.

in my dream some products are ready to ship — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 18, 2020

This means that should Apple launch any new accessories like the AirTags, AirPods, or AirPods Studio, it might only be reflected on the company’s website. Take this with a grain of salt for now, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any potential product launches by the Cupertino company.

