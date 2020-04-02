Apple References AirTags In A New Support Video

For a while now, we have been hearing rumors that Apple could be working on a new accessory that will be a competitor to Tile known as the AirTags. Whether or not that is true still remains to be seen, but there have been enough evidence that lends credibility to those claims, with the latest piece of evidence coming from Apple themselves.

The company recently posted a new video on its Apple Support YouTube channel where Appleosophy discovered that within that video, Apple actually referenced the rumored device. The video has since been taken down, but not before a screenshot (see above) was captured and preserved for evidence.

The video in question was related to how to erase your iPhone, which is useful in the event that you have lost your iPhone and are trying to erase its contents remotely, lest it falls into the hands of someone else. Like we said, this is not the first time that we have come across evidence of the AirTag’s existence.

Previously, there were similar references made in the code of iOS 13, indicating that Apple is indeed working on such an accessory. There is currently no word on when it will be launched, but last we heard, it was rumored for the summer of 2020.

Filed in . Read more about iOS and iPhone. Source: macrumors