The AirPods Studio Could Be Apple’s Rumored Over-Ear Headphones

For a while now, we have been hearing rumors that Apple could be looking to develop their own brand of over-ear headphones, and now according to the latest rumor from Jon Prosser, he claims that these headphones will be known as the AirPods Studio and that they could cost as much as $349.

Advertising

Apple has long been making their own earphones which are bundled with the iPhone. However, when it comes to headphones, the company has instead chosen to release Beats-brand devices which they acquired several years ago. If these rumors are true, it could be the first pair of Apple-branded headphones we’ll be seeing from the Cupertino company.

What’s interesting about these headphones is that a pretty wild rumor suggested that it could be quite customizable where it could offer swappable parts as one of its features. However, unlike modular headphones like AIAIAI’s TMA-2 HD, these swappable parts are merely for aesthetics and functionality, where users can swap out the ear pads and headbands that might be better suited for workout.

Looks like Apple is sticking with the “AirPods” branding for their new over-ear headphones. AirPods Studio

Codename: B515

$349 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 9, 2020

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully we’ll have more details soon. There is still no word on when this device could be announced, but we heard that it could take place at WWDC 2020 which is currently scheduled as an online-only event on the 22nd of June.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones.