Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Launch Later This Year

In addition to confirming the launch date of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has also confirmed the release date of their other games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which was originally announced back in April. For those excited to get their hands on the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, you will only need to wait a few more months.

This is because Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be launching on the 17th of November, 2020. This marks the latest game from the Assassin’s Creed series to be released, where the previous title, Odyssey, was originally launched back in 2018. Ubisoft had initially taken to release new titles every year, but in recent times, they kind of stopped doing that.

Valhalla, as the name suggests, will feature a Nordic theme and is set in the year 873. It will put players into the role of a Viking raider called Eivor who will be leading a Viking party who is looking to settle down in Anglo-Saxon England. Some of the changes Ubisoft will be making to Valhalla is the removal of sidequests, instead opting for “Environment Occasions” which are designed to be more spontaneous.

The game will be launching for multiple platforms including the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, as well as Google Stadia’s streaming platform. The game will also offer a free upgrade for current-gen console gamers who later purchase a next-gen console.

