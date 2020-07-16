Facebook Messenger On Mobile Gets Screen Sharing

Advertising

One of the features that we’re seeing in video calling apps is the ability to share your stream. While screen sharing isn’t new, we’re starting to see it become more popular and incorporated into more apps because of the lockdown, where more people are now working and studying from home.

For those who use Facebook Messenger to make video calls, you might be pleased to learn that Facebook has announced that they will be bringing screen sharing features to its Messenger app on mobile devices for both iOS and Android. This feature isn’t new to Facebook, but it has since been expanded to its mobile apps.

According to Facebook, “Screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen so you can share virtually anything together. Whether you want to share memories from your camera roll, shop together online, co-browse social media, and more — screen sharing makes it easy to stay connected and close with your loved ones, even when you’re physically apart.”

Screen sharing will be available in one-on-one video calls along with group calls. The feature should already be live so make sure you have the latest version of the app in order to access the new screen sharing tool.

