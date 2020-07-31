Watch Official Music Videos In Facebook Watch

Advertising

Back in the day if you wanted to watch an official music video by your favorite singer or band, you would have to rely on TV channels like MTV. These days, a lot of musicians post their videos directly to YouTube where users can seek it out and watch it on demand. Now it looks like musicians will have a new avenue and it comes in the form of Facebook Watch.

According to Facebook, “Today, we’re adding a new way for people to come together around music by bringing official music videos to Facebook in the US. Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook.”

If you head on over to Facebook Watch, you will notice a new Music section where you’ll be able to discover artists based on genre or mood. According to Facebook, they actually started building on this back in 2019 with partners in India and Thailand to lay the foundation. It was also previously reported that Facebook was negotiating with various record labels to get the rights to stream music through its platform.

As to why you would choose Facebook Watch over YouTube, we suppose it boils down to personal preference, but with Facebook, you will be able to tag your friends more easily and share your reactions to videos.

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Facebook and Music. Source: about.fb