This Gaming Mouse Comes With A Built-In Fan To Deal With Sweaty Palms

Some of us have sweaty palms and after an extended period of using our mouse, it can get kind of gross (they say our peripherals are actually dirtier than a toilet bowl). If you do suffer from sweaty palms, then you might be interested in checking out the Zephyr gaming mouse which actually comes with a built-in cooling fan.

Advertising

The trend in mice these days seem to sport designs where they have holes on the surface, presumably to better facilitate airflow and also to create a lighter mouse (due to there being less materials), but the Zephyr will be the first mouse that we are aware of that comes with an active cooling fan built into it.

The fan speed can also be adjusted between 4,000 to 10,000 RPM, although we have to wonder at 10,000 RPM, will it be loud enough to be annoying. Also, as PCGamer points out, there is also the issue of cleaning and how gamers are expected to maintain the fan to prevent dust build up.

Apart from that, the Zephyr looks like a pretty standard mouse with two side buttons, three top buttons, and a scroll wheel that doubles as a button as well. The mouse is expected to be launched on Kickstarter on the 22nd of July with a “Super Early Bird” special priced at $79, so if you’re interested, you can sign up on its website to be notified when it eventually launches.

Filed in . Read more about Crowdfunding, Kickstarter and Mouse. Source: pcgamer