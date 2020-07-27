Garmin Confirms Cyber Attack Had Disrupted Their Services

Advertising

Over the weekend, it seems that Garmin’s services were disrupted as users were experiencing connectivity issues. It was speculated at that time that it could be due to a cyber attack, and now Garmin has shared additional information about what happened while confirming that they were indeed a victim of an external cyber attack.

According to Garmin, “As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications. We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation.”

However, the somewhat good news is that the company claims that so far based on their investigation, no customer data like payment information from services like Garmin Pay were accessed, lost, or stolen, meaning that this attack only affected access to the company’s services and nothing more, at least for now.

The company adds, “Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days. We do not expect any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage. As our affected systems are restored, we expect some delays as the backlog of information is being processed.”

