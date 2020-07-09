iOS 14 Public Beta Is Now Live And Available

While iOS 13 was a pretty decent update, iOS 14 seems to be bringing a ton of changes to Apple’s smartphone operating system, where the company will finally make widgets a bit more front-and-center and more useful than before. This will no doubt change the way that iPhone users use their devices, and the good news is that you can now check it out.

After being available for developers to test, Apple has finally released iOS 14 as a public beta. This means that just about anyone with an iPhone or an iPad will be able to take the new operating system for a spin and check out the upcoming new features ahead of its release. However, given that it is a beta, you should proceed with caution.

This is because the beta is more about Apple getting feedback on features and ironing out the bugs and kinks that are no doubt still in the update. It’s probably not a good idea to use this as your daily driver due to various problems that might occur. For example, you might run into certain issues with your apps as some of them might encounter errors due to compatibility and optimization.

Also, as this is a beta, certain aspects of the OS might not necessarily work as intended, so your experience might not necessarily be consistent. However, for those who don’t mind taking the update for a spin, then head on over to Apple’s website for the details on how you can download it.

