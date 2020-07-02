iPad Pro With Mini LED Display Coming In Q1 2021

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Apple could be working on launching an iPad Pro with a mini LED display, but it was later suggested that Apple’s plans to introduce mini LED products had been delayed to 2021. Now it seems that the latter rumors are being corroborated in a new report.

Advertising

The report comes from DigiTimes (paywall) in which they allege that Apple will be launching their rumored iPad Pro with a mini LED display in the first quarter of 2021. “Both firms are expected to start small-volume shipments of mini LED-backlit modules in the fourth quarter of 2020 to support the launch of new ‌iPad Pro‌ in the first quarter of 2021, the sources said.”

Apple had already refreshed the iPad Pro earlier this year, but it was a modest refresh at best. The tablet continued to use the same A12 chipset, but it came in the form of the A12Z Bionic which basically unlocked an additional GPU core. This meant that everything else remained more or less the same, but with a slight boost in its graphics capabilities. The mini LED iPad Pro is rumored to be a much more substantial upgrade, but Apple has yet to officially announce anything.

Take it with a grain of salt, especially given DigiTimes’ track record, but at the same time, a more substantial iPad Pro upgrade in 2021 doesn’t seem entirely out of the question either.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Ipad Pro. Source: imore