iPhone 12 A14 RAM Component Surfaces On Twitter

With the iPhone 11 sporting the A13 Bionic chipset, it is largely expected that with the iPhone 12, Apple could be introducing a new A14 chipset. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen, although given the company’s previous releases, it almost feels like a guarantee that will happen.

Now thanks to a tweet by Mr-white on Twitter, he has shared images of what appears to be the A14’s RAM component on Twitter. Mr-white has been known to be pretty accurate with his leaks, so there is a good chance that what we are seeing now could be the real deal. The timing of the leak also shouldn’t be too surprising given that we are only a few months away from the iPhone 12 being made official, so it is more than possible that Apple’s partners have already begun the manufacturing process.

It is impossible to tell how much RAM the iPhone 12s will be packing based on this leaked image, but last we heard, Apple could be giving its higher-end models more RAM than its predecessor, where they could pack 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, while the other models could continue to feature 4GB of RAM.

As we said before, the differences shouldn’t be too obvious. Apple’s previous-gen iPhones use 4GB of RAM and perform just fine, so if anything, we can at least expect similar performance.

