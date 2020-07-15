iPhone 12 Could Come With A More Durable Charging Cable

If the rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 12 is not expected to come bundled with any accessories apart from a USB-C to Lightning cable. However, there is a bit of a silver lining and that is according to the latest rumors, apparently Apple will be solving one of the main criticisms that users have had with their products.

This will come in the form of a more durable charging cable, where the rumors are alleging that the iPhone 12 will sport a braided USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple’s cables are known to be rather flimsy and feature a rather thin rubber housing that is known to tear and break pretty easily during the course of its life.

However, the use of a braided cable could potentially address that problem, although it still does not take away the sting of not having a power adapter. The rumors are claiming that Apple is removing the accessories in a bid to save costs, but this also means that customers will need to buy their own accessories.

Given that the USB-C power adapter isn’t exactly cheap, especially if you want to get an official one, we’re not sure how Apple plans on justifying it. There have been rumors claiming that despite the removal of these accessories, the iPhone 12 could still end up being slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macrumors