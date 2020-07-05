The iPhone 12 Could Sport A Pretty Fantastic Camera

As the smartphone market matures, it means that in terms of performance gains, it isn’t quite leaps and bounds like it used to be. This means that handset makers need to find new ways to improve on their devices, and for the upcoming iPhone 12, it seems that Apple will be focusing on the camera.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he has released a new research note that was seen by MacRumors, in which he claims that for the iPhone 12, Apple will be introducing a “high end” camera lens. Kuo does not dive into detail as to what he means by “high end”, but we can’t say we’re too surprised.

Apple does introduce new camera improvements with every iPhone release, so this shouldn’t really come as a shock to anyone. Some speculation includes potentially larger sensors that should improve the overall image and video quality taken by the iPhone’s cameras. Apple is also rumored to continue to maintain the triple camera array for the higher-end models, while the lower-end models will continue to pack a dual camera setup.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be announced later this year, but when exactly is anyone’s guess. Some have claimed that the lineup is still on track for September, while a more recent report suggests that it could have been delayed to possibly October or even November.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macrumors