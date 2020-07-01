Production Of The iPhone 12 Has Been Delayed Again

Apple typically launches new iPhones in September. However, this year there have been rumors suggesting that the iPhone 12 could be delayed to either October or November, but there have also been reports to suggest that the phone’s launch is apparently still on track for a launch in September.

Now according to the latest report from the Asian Nikkei Review, they are claiming that we could potentially see delays yet again. The report alleges that Apple’s iPhone 12 is facing production delays from anywhere between four weeks to two months. The report also goes on to add that Apple has been aggressively finding ways to prevent these days, and have apparently managed to at the very least “save” the phone from being delayed to 2021.

According to one of Nikkei’s sources, “What the progress looks like now is months of delay in terms of mass production, but Apple is doing everything it can to shorten the postponement. There’s a chance that the schedule could still be moved ahead.” The coronavirus pandemic is said to be the main cause of the delays.

This is because the pandemic has forced many production facilities around the world to shut down to get control of the spread of the virus. As such, production and testing that should have taken place earlier have been pushed back. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see for ourselves so until then, take it with a grain of salt.

Source: asia.nikkei