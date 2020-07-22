iPhone 12 Launch Has Been Delayed Again

There has been a bit of back and forth on when the iPhone 12 will launch. Some believe that it could launch in September as per its usual timeframe, but it might only be released later. Others believe that it could launch later as Apple does not want to keep customers waiting too long between the product’s announcement and release.

Now according to a report from Macotakara, they claim that based on their sources in the Chinese supply chain, Apple’s iPhone 12 could be delayed and that it might now be launching in late October instead. Even then, there could be a staggered release between the LTE models and the 5G models.

The report claims that the LTE models might be launching in late October, while the 5G models could be coming in November. Earlier this year, it was suggested that due to the travel restrictions imposed by governments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple’s engineers have not been able to travel to suppliers in China to test the prototypes, which has been attributed as a reason for the delay.

That being said, take this report with a grain of salt for now but either way, we’ll have to wait for an official Apple announcement for its iPhone event to be sure of when the company’s new iPhones will be released.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macotakara.jp