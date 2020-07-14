iPhone 12 Expected To Be Announced In September, But Might Only Be Available Later

There are several rumors related to the iPhone 12’s launch date. Some believe it will still take place in September, while others believe it could happen later. However, according to the latest report from the analysts at Wedbush, they claim that the iPhone 12 event will still take place this September.

However, they also claim that while the handset might be announced in September, don’t expect to be able to purchase it until October. This seems to be more or less in line with what we’ve heard in the past, although this doesn’t necessarily make it true because Apple has yet to officially announce anything.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was largely expected that Apple would be keeping to schedule. However, due to the virus outbreak, there have been several theories offered as to why the iPhone 12 could launch later than expected.

One of the reasons is due to demand, where the outbreak has had a negative impact on the economy. As such, it was suggested that Apple was delaying the launch as they wanted to give the economy some time to recover so that people would have money to purchase its products. Another reason is that the outbreak has forced factories around the world to temporarily halt their operations and it has also prevented travel.

This means that Apple’s engineers are unable to test the devices that have been manufactured in order to move onto the next stage. In any case take it with a grain of salt, but hopefully we’ll have more answers soon.

