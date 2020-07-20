iPhone 12 Will Support Both 5G Technologies

It is widely expected that the iPhone 12 launching this year will support 5G connectivity. However, at this point in time, there are two different types of 5G tech used by carriers – mmWave and sub-6GHz, so the question is, which of these technologies will be used by the iPhone 12?

According to a report from DigiTimes, apparently Apple’s iPhone 12 will be supporting both technologies. However, the report goes on to state that this will be Apple’s strategy for 2020, but it is expected to change in 2021. Apparently for the company’s 2021 iPhones, Apple could stick to a single 5G band support, meaning that it will be either mmWave or sub-6GHz.

Interestingly enough, this is what we had heard about earlier this year, where the iPhone 12 could launch with either support for mmWave or sub-6GHz depending on the market the iPhone is launched in.

For those unfamiliar with mmWave or sub-6GHz, these are both 5G technologies but will differ from each other. Carriers that utilize mmWave technology will offer faster speeds, although the downside is that the range/coverage will be shorter and is designed to be used in more dense urban areas.

Sub-6GHz on the other hand will offer wider coverage but will be slower than mmWave, but still faster than LTE.

Filed in . Read more about 5g, iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: macrumors