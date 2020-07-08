iPhone 12 Could Cost $50 More Despite Lack Of Accessories

A popular rumor at the moment is that the iPhone 12 will not ship with accessories like the EarPods and the power adapter. Some have attributed this reasoning to a reduction in costs, while others cite environmental issues. However, if you were hoping that a reduction in costs could mean a cheaper iPhone, you could be disappointed.

This is because according to analyst Jeff Pu, he has released a research note that was obtained by MacRumors in which the analyst believes that despite the lack of accessories, the iPhone 12 could actually end up being priced $50 more than its predecessor.

According to Pu, he claims that the base 5.4-inch iPhone could be priced at $749, making it $50 more expensive than the iPhone 11 which is priced at $699. He claims that the increase in cost is due to the addition of 5G as well as the use of an OLED screen. The analyst also believes that despite the price increase, it will be “accepted by customers”, but would generate controversy nonetheless due to the removal of the accessories.

What’s interesting about Pu’s claims is that prior to this, we had actually heard rumors that the iPhone 12 could be priced starting at $649 for the base model, so this actually contradicts that. Take it with a grain of salt for now, but hopefully we’ll have more official details in the coming months.

