We Might Not See iPhones With 120Hz Displays For A While

When Apple introduced 120Hz displays to the iPad Pro, many were expecting that the company would eventually introduce it to their iPhones. It was largely expected that this year could be the year, although a more recent rumor had suggested that might not be the case. Now according to the latest rumors, it seems that we probably shouldn’t expect it in 2021’s iPhones either.

According to the latest rumors, apparently Apple will not be including 120Hz displays in its iPhones for the next couple of years. The report claims that the iPhone 12 will skip on the display, as will the 2021 iPhone. It seems that the earliest we can expect to see it will be in 2022, if it even happens at all.

It is unclear why this might be the case. After all, Android handset makers have been more than willing to introduce 90Hz or 120Hz displays to their smartphones, so we’re not sure why Apple will not be doing the same. Could it be that it might be a battery issue? Or maybe Apple just doesn’t think there is a good enough reason for it.

Smartphones have kind of peaked in terms of what they can do, so handset makers are trying to find ways to keep their devices exciting and fresh, and faster refresh rates has been one of those ways. In any case, take it with a grain of salt, but we should have more details in the coming months.

Source: gizchina